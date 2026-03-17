Man shot in the leg near Brussels-Midi station

A man was shot and injured on Monday evening in Anderlecht, near Brussels-Midi station, the Brussels-Midi police zone confirmed on Tuesday.
Police stated they were alerted around 22:00 to reports of gunfire on Rue Pasteur in Anderlecht.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left calf.
The victim was transported to hospital but was not in life-threatening condition, authorities confirmed.
Brussels prosecutors have been informed, and an investigation has been launched to establish the precise circumstances of the incident.