Man shot in the leg near Brussels-Midi station

The incident happened near Brussels-Midi station. Credit: Belga

A man was shot and injured on Monday evening in Anderlecht, near Brussels-Midi station, the Brussels-Midi police zone confirmed on Tuesday.

Police stated they were alerted around 22:00 to reports of gunfire on Rue Pasteur in Anderlecht.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his left calf.

The victim was transported to hospital but was not in life-threatening condition, authorities confirmed.

Brussels prosecutors have been informed, and an investigation has been launched to establish the precise circumstances of the incident.