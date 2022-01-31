Monday, January 31, 2022

Saint-Gilles prison: Faster and community-based decision called for

Saint-Gilles prison. © Wikimedia

The municipal council of Saint-Gilles has asked the Federal Government and the Brussels-Capital Region to speed up the decision on the reallocation of the prison on its territory. The municipality approved a motion to this effect on Thursday evening, Belga News Agency reports.

In April last year, the Brussels government decided to protect several new parts of the prison in Saint-Gilles.

The Brussels region is a candidate acquirer to transform the prison into a future-oriented district, and the Federal Government previously indicated that it would like to transfer inmates from the Saint-Gilles prison to the one in Haren from 2022 onwards. The transfer would take place later in 2022.

A community-oriented decision

The municipality of Saint-Gilles is asking the Federal and Brussels Governments to make a quicker decision on the future reallocation of the property.

The municipality is also seeking to involve residents of the Forest commune in the decision.

