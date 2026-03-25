Metro 3: Future of Palais du Midi will only be decided after planning permit is granted

Palais du Midi, in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The mayor of the City of Brussels, Philippe Close (PS), does not wish to begin consultations with local residents and those living in the Palais du Midi until there is clarity regarding the timelines for the demolition and reconstruction permits.

The renovation works on Avenue de Stalingrad will begin in October, Close confirmed on Tuesday during the special committee meeting on the Metro 3 project.

The focus during the recent hearing of the special committee was on the passage of the Metro 3 line beneath the Palais du Midi, for which the interior of the palace must be demolished due to technical problems.

As the City of Brussels owns the Palais du Midi, Close was present at the hearing. He pointed out that he and the city have always been supportive of the project and the decisions made by the Brussels-Capital Region.

Ultimately, however, the subsoil beneath the Palais du Midi proved unsuitable for the application of "jet grouting" technology, he stressed.

A great many test drillings were carried out in the car parks. In the cellars, however, problems were encountered due to the low ceilings and the fact that many spaces were occupied.

Close added that he did not wish to initiate consultations with local residents and tenants regarding the future of the Palais du Midi until there is clarity on the timelines for the permits for the demolition and reconstruction of the building.

After all, numerous procedures are still possible. He did, however, confirm that the renovation of Avenue de Stalingrad will begin in October.

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