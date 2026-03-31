Registrations for 20 km of Brussels to open on Wednesday morning

Credit: Brussels 20 km

Registrations for individual runners and walkers who want to participate in the Brussels 20 km race are opening on Wednesday morning.

Walkers, runners and people in wheelchairs are all welcome to participate in the 46th edition of Brussels 20 km on Sunday 31 May. Participants must be at least 12 years old and have a maximum of five hours to complete the course.

"The Brussels 20km race takes you on a journey through Brussels most beautiful monuments and parks," the organisation said.

The route winds from the Cinquantenaire Park via the Rue Belliard to the Royal Park, the Palais de Justice, Avenue Louise, Bois de la Cambre, Chaussée de la Hulpe, Parc de Woluwe, Montgomery and Merode back to the finish area at Cinquantenaire.

Along the way are six water points and 14 red cross tents. At the finish, participants will be offered a banana, a cereal bar and a protein drink.

Changing rooms will be made available to participants, free of charge, in the Royal Army Museum, located in the Cinquantenaire Park. Lockers will be made available as well, at a charge.

Last year, tickets sold out less than an hour after registration opened. More than 45,000 people took part in the event.

The registration fee is €35 and the number of participants is limited. All practical information is available at www.20kmdebruxelles.be.