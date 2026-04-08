More than 700 pupils in Brussels are on the waiting list for a French-speaking school

Credit: Kenny Eliason/Unsplash

In the French-speaking education system, there are currently 1,145 students on a waiting list to start the first year of secondary education next year. Most of the students are in Brussels.

The Directorate General of Education of the French Community announced on Tuesday that a total of 49,743 pupils were registered during the first phase of the enrolment period, which ran from early February to early March.

Parents could select up to 10 different schools, and in more than nine out of 10 cases (93.2 %), pupils were able to be enrolled in their first-choice school. However, that percentage was lower in the Brussels-Capital Region (83.81 %) than in Wallonia (96.26 %).

2.3 % of pupils, 1,145 in total, have not yet been able to find a school of their choice. They remain on the waiting list. The proportion of pupils on the waiting list is therefore slightly lower than the 2.71 % of last year.

Of the 1,145 pupils who have not yet found a school, the majority (763) are located in the Brussels Region, where enrolment traditionally proceeds more slowly.

For students on the waiting list and for students who did not participate in the first enrolment period, a second enrolment phase follows, starting on April 20.

According to the administration, there are currently 351 schools that are not yet full, with a total of nearly 14,000 places remaining, of which over 1,600 places are in the Brussels Region.

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