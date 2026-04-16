Brussels government releases nearly half a billion euros for local public services

Brussels cityscape. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Brussels government has approved the allocation of the General Grant to Municipalities (DGC) and Public Centres for Social Welfare (CPAS) for 2026, injecting nearly €441 million into local public services and social aid.

Of the total allocation, €401.3 million will go directly to Brussels’ 19 municipalities, while €39.6 million will be awarded to the Common Community Commission (COCOM), earmarked specifically for the Special Social Aid Fund. This funding is based on updated data provided by the Brussels Institute for Statistics and Analysis (IBSA).

Minister for Local Authorities Ahmed Laaouej announced the financial plan on Thursday, emphasising that it would ensure critical services such as schools, childcare, cleanliness, safety, and neighbourhood infrastructure are adequately funded. He also noted the importance of supporting CPAS, which play a key role in combating regional poverty.

To comply with legal requirements, Laaouej committed to disbursing these funds by 31 May 2026. He stated that the Brussels Region must remain a reliable partner for municipalities to safeguard public services.

“Municipalities are the cornerstone of democracy,” Laaouej remarked, “Supporting them means directly supporting every resident of Brussels.”

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