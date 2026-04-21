Brussels announces special events to celebrate 30 years of Pride

The rainbow flag is pictured during opening event of Brussels Pride in 2025. Credit: Lou Lampaert/Belga

Brussels has unveiled a series of public initiatives and cultural events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Brussels Pride 2026 on 16 May.

Starting on 2 May, 180 rainbow flags will line the parade route for the event. The Bourse building will feature rainbow lighting on its six columns, and La Monnaie theatre's façade will showcase an illuminated programme for the first time. Decorations will include rainbow garlands adorning Rue du Marché au Charbon and a giant “Pride 30” installation at Mont des Arts.

Cultural highlights include a themed guided tour at the City Museum on 8 May, exploring the history of LGBTQ social spaces in the city. On 13 and 14 May, Brussels City Hall will host “Queer Echoes – Tales of Brussels City Hall”, created by Cabaret Mademoiselle.

Pride Week, organised by RainbowHouse with the support of the city, will take place from 6 to 15 May, featuring various activities tied to the celebration.

The main Brussels Pride 2026 event is scheduled for Saturday, 16 May, in the city centre, with around 200,000 attendees expected.

This landmark edition will highlight the theme “When Times Get Darker, We Shine Brighter”, aimed at addressing increasing online and public hate speech against women and the LGBTQ community.

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