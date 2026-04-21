Tents dismantled in Brussels amid hygiene and security concerns

Illustrative image of Avenue du Port near Tour and Taxis in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Brussels authorities dismantled tents near the Humanitarian Hub on Avenue du Port Tuesday morning, citing worsening conditions in the area.

Officials stated that hygiene issues, rat infestations and rising tensions necessitated the move to protect residents, workers, and neighbours.

Occupants were repeatedly informed of the evacuation beforehand and offered emergency housing, social support, and access to healthcare, but some declined these options, according to the city.

Médecins du Monde criticised the operation, arguing it fails to provide long-term solutions and could worsen the plight of those affected.

The organisation emphasised that existing measures are unsuitable for people who have been living on the streets for months and see no improvement in their situation.

Médecins du Monde urged authorities to ensure access to basic services like housing, healthcare, and education, and honour Belgium’s international commitments to supporting asylum seekers.

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