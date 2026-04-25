The Brussels brocantes you don’t want to miss this season

The flea market in the Marolles in Brussels. Credit: Orlando Whitehead / The Brussels Times.

As we gently ease into summer, the days only get better for flea market shopping. With hundreds of residents clearing out their attics and professional antique dealers, Brussels will host its best brocantes over the next few months.

Everything can be found at local brocantes, from antique furniture to oil paintings, Second World War relics, clothes, analogue cameras, old magazines and vinyl records, tableware and other small trinkets. Besides conviviality and reuse, flea markets spin a thread in the city's social fabric, bringing together communities in each of Brussels' 19 municipalities.

Find a list of this season's best brocantes in Brussels below.

In the coming weeks

Flea markets in Uccle, 26 April

Residents often refer to Uccle as the "Beverly Hills of Brussels". This Sunday, two flea markets will unfold on its affluent streets.

Every year in April, the Association des Commerçants du quartier Vivier d'Oie à Uccle sets up a flea market on the Chaussée de Waterloo, extending from Avenue Alphonse XIII to the Chaussée de La Hulpe, attracting about 350 second-hand dealers.

Neighbouring it, another market will unfold at Place de Saint Job, with about 200 stallholders, and the same opening hours.

From 08:00 to 17:00 on Vivie d'Oie, Waterloo Road 1178. More information here and here.

Etterbeek's brocante, 1 May

'Brocante du 1 Mai' will bring together more than 500 exhibitors to the community in Etterbeek. Less known for antiques, the market offers second-hand goods for a good bargain, food and entertainment.

From 08:00 until 18:00 on Avenue de la Chasse. More information here.

Ixelles' 34th Brocante, 1 May

Ixelles will also see the 34th edition of the Brocante on 1 May of the Association of Graduates of the Faculty of Philosophy and Social Science of the ULB. Nearly 400 second-hand dealers will offer all kinds of objects, from real antiques to random trinkets, along with on-site food and beverage stands.

From 07:00 until 16:30 at Boulevard de la Plaine. More information here.

Molenbeek May Flea Market, 2 May

Known for a festive atmosphere, 'La Brocante de mai à Molenbeek' street market will take place in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Saturday, with many bric-à-brac stalls filled with miscellaneous small objects, perfect for hunting for great bargains.

From 09:00 until 19:00 at Chaussée de Gand. More information here.

Saint-Gilles town hall brocante, 2 May

Any Saint-Gilles locals will be familiar with the flea markets outside the municipality's town hall. On 2 May, the much-loved brocante will be making a return, with vintage books, dishes, second-hand clothes, small furniture, toys, and history-filled treasures filling the stalls. More than 150 dealers will participate.

Another edition of Saint-Gilles town hall brocante will also take place on 6 June.

From 09:00 until 17:00 at Place Maurice Van Meenen. More information here.

Related News

May to August

Brocante Houba De Strooper, 9 and 10 May

In the north-west of the City of Brussels, in Laeken, another major flea market will take place on 9 and 10 May, with more than 500 exhibitors. All can be found there, from childcare and clothes to decoration, dishes, art and collectables.

Saturday 9 May and 10 May, from 8:00 until 18:00 at Houba de Strooper. More information here.

La Brocante des Puces, 17 May

In the Bailli-Châtelain district of Ixelles, the Petites Puces also organises the "largest brocante in Brussels" with three kilometres of market stalls on 17 May. With as many as 700 dealers, the flea market will extend to the Place du Châtelain, as well as to Simonis, Américaine, Aqueduc, Page, Campenhout, du Bailli, Faider streets and on the Trinity forecourt.

From 09:00 until 19:00, at Place du Châtelain. More information here.

Retro Brussels brocantes throughout May

For those wishing to experience the atmosphere of a flea market while sheltering away from the heating sunlight, Retro Brussels offers an option, with a regular Indoor Flea Market in Be-Here throughout May.

On 3, 10, 17 May at Be Here, Rue Dieudonné Lefèvre 4, 1020 Laeken/Bruxelles, Behind Tour & Taxis, the market will be open from 10:00 to 16:00.

Retro Brussels will also host regular outdoor flea markets in Jardin Grand Hospice every first and third Sundays. Vendors will open from 08:00 until 14:00 (Retro Brussels notes visitors can stay around longer). Open on 7, 21 June, 5, 19 July, 2, 16 August at Rue du Grand Hospice 7.

More information here.

Flea market in Uccle centre, 14 June

In the heart of the municipality, Union des Commerçants d'Uccle Centre unfolds a flea market between Parvis Saint-Pierre, Place Vander Elst and the Globe on 14 June.

The yearly event attracts hundreds of dealers of antique furniture, vintage clothing, jewellery, rare books, decorative objects and much more. Beyond flea market stands, shops in the neighbourhood will also be open, offering drinks and snacks.

From 08:00 until 17:00, at Rue Xavier De Bue. More information here.

Uccle's flea market of the Three Quarters, 28 June

This year, the largest flea market of Uccle will also take place on 28 June, with more than 900 locations available, welcoming residents and professional dealers from all around Belgium.

Spanning from Chaussée de Waterloo to the intersection of Albert and Brugmann Avenues, the market offers exceptional finds as well as many activities for all ages, including bouncy castles, a carousel, duck fishing, and elastic activities.

From 08:00 until 17:00, at Quartier Bascule & Cavell, rue Vanderkindere. More information here.

Uccle's Fort Jaco Brocante, 23 August

On 23 August, Uccle will hold its annual Fort Jaco market, stretching along Chaussée de Waterloo, between Avenue Alphonse XIII and Avenue Van Bever, with some 500 stallholders in attendance.

From 06:00 to 17:00 on Chaussée de Waterloo. More information here.

Jette Annual flea market, 31 August

On 31 August, the streets of Jette will be covered with vintage items and gadgets as the municipality’s annual brocante returns, extending over no less than seven streets. About 350 exhibitors will take part in the event.

From 09:00 until 18:00 at Chau. De Wemmel 100. More information here.