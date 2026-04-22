Brussels Pride unveils programme for 30th edition

Credit: Brussels Pride

Brussels Pride, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, will take place on Saturday 16 May in the streets of the capital, with a Pride March setting off from Mont des Arts at 14:30.

Some 200,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event – themed 'When Times Get Darker, We Shine Brighter' – the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The slogan, chosen by RainbowHouse Brussels, is intended to be "powerful and unifying, more essential than ever in an uncertain global context, where the rights of LGBTQIA+ people are still too often challenged," according to the organisers.

For three decades, Brussels Pride has embodied "the struggle, resilience and progress" of the LGBTQ+ community in the Belgian and European capital.

The festivities will span around ten days as part of Pride Week, with some 20 events – concerts, screenings, performances and workshops – scheduled at various venues across Brussels, including the Grands Carmes and RainbowHouse Brussels.

The Mini-Pride parade will kick off the Brussels Pride weekend on Thursday 14 May at 17:30 in the streets of the Saint-Jacques district, passing by the Manneken-Pis, which will be wearing a costume designed for the occasion.

New for this year, the municipality of Ixelles is launching "Pride in XL" on Friday 15 May, from 17:00 to 23:00, on Place du Luxembourg, opposite the European Parliament.

DJs VTT, Rokia Bamba, Legolane and Azo will take turns behind the decks, whilst several organisations, including Punch Art, Le Refuge LGBTQIA+ and Rainbow Ambassadors, will take the stage.

On Saturday 16 May, the Pride March will set off from Mont des Arts at 14:30 to cross the city centre, passing close to the Saint-Jacques district.

The Pride Village will host organisations and institutions, whilst the Mont des Arts stage will feature performances by Belgian LGBTQIA+ artists and allies, including the Sing Out Brussels! choir, drag queens La Big Bertha, Valenciaga and LaDiva Live, as well as DJs Andrei Stan, Blacksapho, RaQL and Chose.

A ‘Safer Pride’ initiative will be in place throughout the day, with a ‘Safer Zone’ at Mont des Arts offering counselling and psychosocial and medical support, as well as a mobile Care Team covering the entire area.

In total, around a hundred partners, organisations and artists will be contributing to the event. Many buildings in the Brussels-Capital Region will also be illuminated in the colours of the rainbow flag to mark Pride Month.