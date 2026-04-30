Brussels Porn Film Festival is coming to Belgian capital again

Credit: Cinema Aventure

For the fifth time, the Brussels Porn Film Festival (BxlPFF) is returning to the Belgian capital. It will take place from Thursday 30 April to Sunday 3 May, at various cultural venues across the city.

The event offers an international programme focusing on alternative forms of sexually explicit cinema – combining performance, film, exhibitions, panel discussions and evening events.

"This edition explores power dynamics on film sets, negotiations, consent, the role of those being filmed in the creative process, and the material, social and economic conditions surrounding the production of sexual imagery," the organisers explained.

The 2026 edition is dedicated to the theme of "backstage" to represent the range of choices and relationships that lead to the creation of the images. The festival invites adult audiences to see how these scenes are produced.

Film from across the world

For this fifth edition, the programme comprises two "carte blanche" selections, four feature films and nearly 50 short films.

Over 500 entries from filmmakers across the world were sent in, from which the organisation selected 69 for the big screen.

While films are taking centre stage at the Brussels Porn Film Festival, the organisation stressed that there are also countless workshops, round-table discussions, exhibitions, an information stand on sex work, and parties at AB and C12.

The short films are spread across seven themed competition screenings and will be judged by Yann Gonzalez, Ophélie Joh and Mariska X.

The event will take place at the capital's Galeries, Nova and Aventure cinemas, as well as the Reset Atelier, the Ancienne Belgique and the C12 venue. The awards will be presented at the festival's closing ceremony on 3 May at the Nova cinema.

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