Man seriously injured in stabbing at Brussels Airport

Illustrative image of police officers pictured in Brussels Airport departure hall. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

A stabbing at Brussels Airport in Zaventem on the evening of Tuesday, 28 April, left a man seriously injured, the Hal-Vilvorde prosecutor’s office has announced.

The victim, aged 27, was reportedly stabbed with a box cutter by the 53-year-old suspect. Both men are said to be homeless.

The 27-year-old sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the attack. The suspect has been placed under arrest.

Reinforcements requested

Following the incident, Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele requested reinforcements for the federal police at Brussels Airport.

"We question the overall safety of all passengers at our airport, said Diependaele.

"The pressure on safety and public order is real today, partly due to nuisance and homelessness in and around the airport. Urgent reinforcement is needed so that the police can fully resume their role and travellers can count on a safe and efficient arrival, every single day," he added.

Diependaele has frequently criticised the situation at the airport in recent months. He has already requested measures regarding the sometimes long waiting times at passport control and has sent two letters about this to Federal Minister of the Interior Bernard Quintin (MR).

There was an "insufficiently concrete answer" to that, and so the Prime Minister wants to discuss the subject at the next Consultative Committee, he said.

"Now that a stabbing has also taken place, we are questioning not only the long waiting times, but the overall safety of all passengers at our airport," he stated. "Given the clear impact on Flanders, we are following this case closely."