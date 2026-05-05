Stabbing at Ribaucourt metro station, person in critical condition

Metrostation Ribaucourt in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Paul-Henri Verlooy

A person was injured in a stabbing at the Ribaucourt metro station in Brussels on Monday evening at around 21:00, according to the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. No suspect has been arrested as yet.

"A dispute took place between two people at Ribaucourt metro station," said Public Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Laura Demullier. "One of the two is alleged to have stabbed the other with a knife. The victim is in a critical condition and is being treated in hospital."

The suspect fled the scene. The Public Prosecutor’s Office was informed and has launched an investigation into attempted manslaughter.

"Initial investigative measures are underway to track down the suspect," the statement added.