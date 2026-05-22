'We want the city centre to be spotless': Steam-cleaning operation launched to clean Brussels street furniture

First large-scale steam-cleaning operation. Credit: City of Brussels

The City of Brussels has launched what it describes as its first large-scale steam-cleaning operation targeting urban street furniture across the city centre, as authorities prepare the Pentagon area for the busy summer season.

Benches, traffic signs, smart bins, public toilets, lighting poles, fountains, bicycle racks and kiosks are all being cleaned with superheated water and steam as part of a 10-day campaign initiated by Brussels councilman for Public Cleanliness Anas Ben Abdelmoumen (PS).

First edition

According to the councilman’s spokesperson, Andreas De Kerpel, the operation marks a first for the Belgian capital. “This is the very first time such a large-scale water-cleaning operation of all urban street furniture in the city centre has taken place,” he explained to The Brussels Times. “We are talking about all the benches people sit on, traffic signs, large bins, smart bins, kiosks, bicycle racks and bicycle boxes.”

Before the cleaning itself, workers first remove stickers and graffiti from the equipment. Steam-cleaning machines are then used to wash the surfaces using superheated water.

The operation forms part of the City’s broader strategy to intensify water-based cleaning in public spaces, authorities said. “We have noticed that simply sweeping or removing dirt is not enough,” De Kerpel says. “Steam cleaning is a very effective technique for removing tags and stickers, which is why the City has invested in new steam-cleaning machines.”

Getting ready for the summer

The initiative also aims to prepare Brussels’ pedestrianised city centre for the influx of visitors expected during the summer months. City officials say the Pentagon area becomes significantly busier during the warmer season, leading to quicker deterioration and dirt accumulation in public spaces.

“We want the city centre to be spotless,” De Kerpel said. “At the same time, we also want to send a message to everyone using these public spaces to respect the urban furniture and the work carried out by cleaning staff.”

The campaign began around two weeks ago and resumed this week after a brief pause. The City expects the entire operation to take around 10 days, although additional follow-up work could still be carried out next week if necessary. “The first results are already visible, particularly along the central pedestrian zone," said De Kerpel.

The €40,000 operation is being carried out in collaboration with an external company and also serves as a pilot project. The City will evaluate whether the effects remain visible over time before deciding whether to repeat the campaign later in the year. “The idea is really to organise this kind of action regularly, several times a year,” De Kerpel added.

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