Power outage across Brussels: Over 50% of households have electricity again

Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Several parts of Brussels are currently without power due to an unexpected outage across the Capital Region on Tuesday morning. Around noon, half of consumers have power again.

The network operator for the distribution of natural gas and electricity in Brussels, Sibelga, reported low voltage in the municipalities of Ixelles, the City of Brussels and Evere on Tuesday morning.

"We are on site; there has been a technical issue with our medium-pressure network. 15 high-voltage substations have been affected," a spokesperson for Sibelga told The Brussels Times.

Power is back up in Evere, and just over half (51%) of affected households in Ixelles also have electricity again. At 12:30, 10 of the 15 substations were repaired.

"We are doing everything we can to get the power back up as soon as possible. Service to the first customers should be restored very shortly,” she said.

Ixelles was the hardest hit by the outage: Avenue Louise, Rue du Bailli, Rue de la Concorde, Rue de la Grosse Tour, Rue de Livourne, Rue de la Longue Haie, Rue Mercelis, Rue Souveraine, Rue Paul Emile Janson, and Rue du Président were all affected.

In Evere, only Rue du Kent and Avenue du Frioul were hit. In the City of Brussels, Rue des Ursulines in the city centre is without power.

The outages were recorded between 08:20 and 10:32 on Tuesday morning.

Sibelga is expecting the remaining problems to be solved around 13:30.

This story is developing.