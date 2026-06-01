Brussels 20k: Over 560 people treated by Red Cross, 24 taken to hospital

Illustration picture shows the start of the 43th edition of the 20 km door Brussel - 20 km de Bruxelles running event, Sunday 28 May 2023 in Brussels. Credit: Belga/John Thys

The French-speaking Red Cross treated 563 people during the 20 km run through Brussels on Sunday, according to the aid organisation's spokesperson, Nancy Ferroni.

Of all those treated by the Red Cross, 24 of them had to be taken to hospital. One person had to be resuscitated, confirmed Carine Verstraeten, organiser of the 20 km through Brussels, to Bruzz.

In addition to the organisers’ water and refreshment stations, the Red Cross had also set up ice baths for the first time to help overheated participants. However, the predicted heatwave did not materialise.

"Around 20 people made use of them,” Ferroni summarised. One participant who was seriously overheated had to be taken to hospital.

The aid organisation deployed 430 volunteers across 14 medical posts.