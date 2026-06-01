Brussels police seize over €5.5 million in large-scale drug raids, 18 people convicted

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Following an investigation into the large-scale production of narcotics by a criminal organisation, 18 people were convicted by the Brussels Criminal Court, announced the Brussels West police zone on Monday.

The total sentences handed down amount to 87 years in prison.

A total of 21 raids were carried out in early 2025, which led to the dismantling of 11 cannabis plantations, with a total capacity of 7,380 plants, and the seizure of 23 kg of cannabis, 651 grams of cocaine, €50,000, five vehicles, two firearms and 29 mobile phones, as well as several forged documents.

Altogether, this corresponds to the equivalent of €5,659,944 in confiscations.

17 defendants were fined a total of €110,900.

The investigation identified a network of thirteen properties used to house cannabis plantations in the Brussels-Capital Region, Wallonia and Flanders.

The properties were located in Rhode-Saint-Genèse, Lasne, Watermael-Boitsfort, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Mons, Fontaine-l'Evêque, Herent, Gosselies, Rixensart, Bertrix, Soignies and Jette.