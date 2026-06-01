Brussels starts 'major refurbishment' of Delta metro station

Delta metro station in Brussels. Credit: STIB-MIVB

One of the first metro stations on Brussels' public transport network, the Delta station in the municipality of Auderghem, will be refurbished to make passengers more comfortable. Work is starting in June.

The Delta station was inaugurated in 1976, and is served by line 5. The first major refurbishment will begin shortly: rather than waiting for extensive, comprehensive renovations, Brussels Mobility is coordinating various works over a short period.

"For 50 years, Delta has welcomed thousands of Brussels residents and commuters every day," said Brussels Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen). "With this renovation, they will get the station they deserve: more accessible for everyone, modern spaces and a more pleasant environment."

The spaces will be modernised while retaining the distinctive architecture of the 1970s.

What exactly is happening?

On the mezzanine level, the ticket counter and the former retail space are being demolished to create more space. This will improve passenger flow, particularly at the ticket gates, and will restore the visual perspective towards the platforms. The floor is also being completely renewed.

The original wall decoration, created by Pierre Alechinsky and Christian Dotremont, is not very visible today. Therefore, the highly recognisable artwork Sept Écritures will be preserved and restored.

To improve accessibility, tactile paving will be installed throughout the mezzanine level and in the various corridors. This will complement the existing guidelines on the platforms and provide better guidance for people with reduced mobility.

The external entrances will also be refurbished so that passengers feel welcome, comfortable and safe as soon as they enter the station.

Additionally, the entire station will undergo a complete technical upgrade: the renewal of signage, escalators, lighting and fire detection systems. This will ensure the strictest safety standards and the highest level of comfort.

Works will start in June 2026 and will take a year.

The station will remain open during the works, and the schedule has been drawn up to minimise disruption to passengers.

The refurbishment of Delta follows on from other works previously carried out as part of the Refresh programme. Brussels Mobility has just completed the renovation of Diamant and Stokkel stations, and the completion of the works at Maelbeek is scheduled for September 2026.