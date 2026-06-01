Parking officers resume checks on cars with foreign number plates in Brussels

Parking machine in Brussels. Credit: The Brussels Times

Parking enforcement officers will resume checks on vehicles with foreign number plates in Brussels, something that has been made possible by the introduction of a new international enforcement system, announced the parking.brussels agency on Monday.

In recent years, the collection of parking fines from vehicles with foreign number plates has proved to be very complicated. Due to the lack of bilateral agreements with various countries, the procedures were lengthy, costly and often inefficient – making it very difficult to prosecute offenders and recover the amount owed.

As a result, since June 2024, foreign cars have only been checked by scan vehicles and no longer by parking attendants on foot.

Since November 2025, a specialist firm has been handling international debt recovery.

"In the first quarter of 2026 alone, as much was recovered abroad as in the whole of 2025," reports parking.brussels. "These results enable a more efficient and balanced management of cases involving vehicles registered in third countries."

That is why parking.brussels has decided to fully resume the inspection of vehicles with foreign number plates by stewards.

"The aim is clear: to ensure equal treatment for all motorists," said Floris Tack, the managing director of parking.brussels. "Every user of public space must comply with the same rules fairly and consistently."