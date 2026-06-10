Road closures and tram disruptions: What to expect during this summer's construction work

Credit: Brussels Mobility

Brussels residents will face disruptions this summer due to construction projects, the regional transport and infrastructure service Brussels Mobility warned this week.

As in previous years, construction work in the capital will ramp up during the summer to coincide with what tends to be a relatively quiet period for the region.

Over the next few months, multiple construction projects will be carried out or continued to improve road safety, accessibility, and public spaces, according to Brussels Mobility spokesperson Inge Paemen.

Strategic interventions

Several mobility and infrastructure projects will take place in "strategic locations” across the region.

On Boulevard du Triomphe, construction works will continue until late June. The junction with Rue Isabelle Stengers in the area is being relocated to improve access to the Universalis Park, creating more space for pedestrians and cyclists. More plants and shrubs will also be added to the area.

On Place Louise and Avenue Louise, works will continue to improve infrastructure for cyclists. Disruptions on Place Louise are set to continue until late June, while those on Avenue Louise will last until early October.

Meanwhile, the tram tracks between Rue du Chatelain and Rue de l’Abbaye will be renewed, and work will be undertaken to make the Vleurgat stop accessible to people with reduced mobility.

Additionally, over the next six months, vehicles leaving the E40 (in the direction of Liège) will need to use the roundabout lane instead of the bypass to turn onto Avenue des Communautés. The change is part of a trial project that aims to improve traffic flow and road safety.

Tunnels and (reopened) roads

The structural works on the Loi tunnel and Boileau tunnel are set to continue this summer, with both expected to be completed in Spring 2027. The work is being carried out at night.

Additionally, Brussels Mobility plans to carry out road resurfacing works and “refresh” road markings across the region, including on Chaussée de Mons, Place Bizet, Avenue De Fré, Boulevard Guillaume Van Haelen and the Chaussée de Waterloo.

Notably, traffic on Quai Léon Monnoyer is set to be reopened to traffic from 26 August.

Public transport and sewers

The Brussels public transport network will face disruption throughout the summer as several tram tracks are set to be replaced across the region, including on Avenue Louise, Avenue des Croix du Feu, and the Van Praet Bridge.

Additionally, sewers and water mains will be renewed at Chaussée de Haecht, Rue Haute, Avenue Kersbeek, Quai des Charbonnages, Avenue de Vilvorde and Chaussée de Waterloo between Vert Chasseur ​and Avenue Alphonse XIII.

Meanwhile, gas pipes are set to be replaced by Sibelga on Avenue Cicéron, Avenue Paul Henri Spaak, Place Bara, Rue de Stalle, Boulevard du Souverain, Chaussée de Wavre, and on Avenue de l’Exposition Universelle.

Progress on major projects

This summer will also see the continuation of multiple major projects in the region, including works at Brussels-Central Station, Place Schuman, Boulevard Lambermont and Boulevard Wahis.

Additionally, works across Chaussée de Mons (between Place Vanderveld and Place Albert I) will continue, with works regarding water, gas and electricity set to conclude in late July.

Meanwhile, projects to improve transportation, safety and accessibility will continue on Avenue du Parc and Barrière de Saint-Gilles.

Works will continue on Place Sainctelette and Place Saint-Denis, while the project to transform Avenue des Croix du Feu (A12) is set to be completed soon, according to Brussels Mobility.

An overview of construction sites across the region and the latest traffic disruptions is available online.

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