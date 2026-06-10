Over €8 million seized in major money-laundering investigation in Brussels

Credit: Pxhere

More than €8 million has been seized as part of a large-scale money-laundering investigation, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday. Several million euros have been laundered through a Brussels-based business over the past five years.

The money is believed to have originated from drug trafficking in France, before being brought to Belgium by money couriers. Four people in Belgium were named as suspects in the investigation, one of whom was placed under arrest.

"On Saturday 6 June, the federal judicial police carried out an operation in connection with a major money laundering case," said Public Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Laura Demullier.

"The investigation has shown that proceeds from criminal activities in the French drug trade were transferred to Belgium by money couriers. The money was then allegedly laundered in Brussels via a business," she said. "In total, several million euros are believed to have been laundered in this way over a period of five years."

Cash, cars and watches

During the police operation on 6 June, 17 searches were carried out, resulting in six people being arrested. The operation also led to the seizure of €8 million, three luxury cars and luxury watches.

"The suspects were brought before the investigating judge," the spokesperson continued. "One person remains in custody, and three other suspects were charged and released on bail."

The searches and arrests were the result of cooperation with the French judicial authorities and Eurojust, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

A joint investigation team (GOT) was set up to ensure the efficient exchange of information between the files of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office’s organised crime division, an investigating judge from the JIRS Paris, an investigating judge from the French-speaking Court of First Instance in Brussels, OFAST in Bordeaux, ONAF and the Brussels Federal Judicial Police.