USG must pay €3,500 fine for pyrotechnics during Belgian cup final

Union's supporters pictured with pyro material during a soccer game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and RSC Anderlecht, Thursday 14 May 2026 in Brussels, the final of the 'Croky Cup' Belgian soccer cup. Credit: Belga/Tom Goyvaerts

Cup winners Union-Saint Gilloise (USG) must pay a €3,500 fine following the Croky Cup final against Anderlecht, the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (DCP) ruled on Wednesday.

On three occasions, USG fans set off pyrotechnics in the stands. The Committee has yet to rule on Anderlecht’s use of pyrotechnics during that match.

In the 18th, 68th and 96th minutes, USG fans set off their fireworks, totalling at least 27 items. At the hearing, the club argued that it was a tense match, with more fans than usual, and that it is already doing everything possible to prevent such incidents.

At the same time, the incidents had no impact on the normal course of the match. The Committee was partly receptive to the arguments and imposed a lighter fine than the league prosecutor had demanded: €3,500 instead of €5,000.

For RSC Anderlecht, whose fans set off a large number of pyrotechnics and thereby had an impact on the match, it is not yet clear what penalty will follow.

The case was heard on Tuesday 9 June; a decision will be made next week at the earliest. The league prosecutor had sought a €10,000 fine for Anderlecht.