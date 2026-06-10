Brussels' Palais de Justice slowly breaking free of scaffolding

Palais de Justice without scaffolding on front facade. Credit: Buildings Agency

Following the right-hand section, the central section of the façade of the Brussels Palace of Justice has now also been restored. The scaffolding has been removed, announced the Buildings Agency on Wednesday.

Work is currently continuing on the left-hand side of the façade, but it is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

"An entire generation of Belgians has never really known the Palais de Justice without scaffolding. People aged 40 or over have seen it hidden behind a metal cage for almost their entire lives," said Vanessa Matz, Minister for Public Sector Modernisation, responsible for State Building Management.

"Today, from Place Poelaert, you can already see a large part of the restored façade, and by this summer the entire front façade will be finished."

Four phases

The façades of the Brussels Palais de Justice are being restored in four phases. In the first phase, which is currently underway, the façade is being worked on, including the forecourt and the peristyle.

This work began in August 2023 and is gradually coming to an end. Following the right-hand section, which was completed in May 2025, the central section of the façade has now also been restored and the scaffolding removed.

Work is currently continuing on the restoration of the left-hand section of the façade. A platform lift for people with reduced mobility will also be installed there. The redevelopment of the courtyard of honour is also still underway.

Work on the first phase of the façade restoration is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026. The main entrance to the Palais de Justice will then be reopened.

The public contract for the second phase of works, which concerns the façades of the dome’s base, is currently being drawn up and should be published later this year. The works themselves will start in early 2027.

By 2035, all the façades of the Palais de Justice should have been restored.