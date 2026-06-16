Mont des Arts to become open-air stage during July arts festival

Mont des Arts. Credit: Belga / Timon Ramboer

Belgium's Royal Library (KBR), Bozar, and Belgium’s Royal Museums of Fine Arts will host Arts at Night on Friday, 3 July, offering exhibitions, performances, live music, and DJ sets after sunset.

The second edition of the nocturnal event, themed ‘Shifting Gazes’, encourages visitors to discover art and heritage through fresh perspectives. A single ticket grants access to three iconic venues on Brussels’ Mont des Arts, including two rooftops with stunning city views.

At KBR, the programme explores the dialogue between heritage and contemporary art. Highlights include medieval manuscripts and a temporary exhibition, ‘In the Footsteps of Bart Van Loo and the Burgundians’.

Bozar offers the exhibition ‘Picture Perfect: Beauty through a Contemporary Lens’ and Delcy Morelos’ monumental installation in the Horta Hall.

The Royal Museums of Fine Arts present a renewed look at its collection, featuring ‘Art x Gender’, examining art, identity, and representation.

Beyond the exhibitions, Mont des Arts transforms into a vibrant cultural hub. Live music, refreshments, and a summer atmosphere await on the rooftop spaces of Bozar and KBR, complemented by a food truck nearby.

Arts at Night runs from 18:00 to 23:00 in central Brussels. Tickets are priced at €15, while visitors under 18 enjoy free admission.