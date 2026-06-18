European Citizen Action Service Day takes place in Brussels next week

Credit: Belga

The European Citizen Action Service (ECAS) is organising an event for its members in Brussels next week, aiming to strengthen Europe's societal resilience.

The ECAS is an international, Brussels-based non-profit organisation with a pan-European membership, aiming to empower citizens to create a more inclusive and stronger European Union. To this end, the organisation is organising an event in Brussels on Thursday 25 June.

"ECAS Day 2026 will bring together ECAS key audiences – members, partners, collaborators, funders, and constituencies to discuss Societal Resilience as a key democratic and security asset and a primary safeguard against disinformation, foreign interference, and polarisation," the organisation announced.

On the agenda are a keynote speech by European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath, several panel discussions, thematic sessions and workshops.

There will be one high-level Debate (Q&A format) on Societal Resilience, which will be moderated by the Executive Director of ECAS, Assya Kavrakova.

The speakers are Vice-President of the European Parliament Katarina Barley, President of the European Social and Economic Committee Séamus Boland, European Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho, and Marie-Hélène Boulanger, the Acting Director of Rule of Law, Fundamental Rights and Democracy at DG JUST.

Later in the day, there will also be three thematic sessions happening at the same time. The themes will be Citizen Resilience, Media Resilience in Europe and Digital Resilience in Europe.

More information about ECAS can be found on the organisation's website.