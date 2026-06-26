Traffic disruptions in Brussels this weekend for US party in Cinquantenaire Park

The Arch of Triumph at Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Drivers should expect significant traffic disruptions around Cinquantenaire Park on Sunday, 28 June, as Brussels prepares to host celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, according to BX1.

The festivities, organised by the US Embassy, are expected to draw several thousand invited guests for an event featuring music, cultural performances, a historic aircraft flypast, a drone show and a fireworks display.

Preparations have been underway since 21 June, with temporary structures being installed throughout the park.

While the park remains accessible to the public for now, it will close completely from 23:00 on Friday 27 June, until the event concludes on Sunday. Dismantling operations will continue until 1 July.

Traffic measures

Extensive traffic management measures will be introduced throughout the surrounding neighbourhood on the day of the event.

From 14:00 on Sunday, several roads will be closed to traffic, although residents will still be allowed access to their garages. The restrictions will affect Avenue de l’Yser between Rue d’Oultremont and Mérode, Avenue des Gaulois between Rue des Francs and Mérode, as well as the Tervueren Gate area and Square Jean de Mérode, with the exception of the Celtes–Tongres axis.

Other nearby roads, including Avenue des Nerviens, Avenue de la Renaissance, Rue des Tongres, Avenue des Celtes and Avenue de Tervueren, will remain open. The Cinquantenaire Tunnel will also close to traffic from 17:00 until the end of the celebrations.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected. A player from the NBA champion New York Knicks will also attend.

US Ambassador Bill White has described the celebrations as “the biggest, best, most incredible, extraordinary, phenomenal and fantastic event” outside those hosted by the US president in Washington.

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