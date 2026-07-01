Man injured in stabbing in Brussels

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

Last night, a person was injured in a stabbing on Boulevard de l'Abattoir in Brussels, confirmed the Brussels police.

The victim’s life was not in danger and no suspect has yet been arrested.

"Our officers found an injured person on Boulevard de l'Abattoir at around 03:00," said the Brussels police. "The man was stabbed in the abdominal area with a sharp object and had to be taken to hospital for treatment. His life is not believed to be in danger."

A security cordon was put in place to preserve all evidence. The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated and form part of the inquiry.