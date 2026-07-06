Strike disrupts public transport in Brussels: Which lines are running?

End of Tram 25 at Rogier. Credit: STIB

Public transport in Brussels is disrupted by a strike on Monday morning: there are disruptions to buses and trams across the capital, but the metro is running as normal.

Due to picket lines, the number of services running is limited, as drivers are unable to leave the depot.

As for trams, lines 4, 8, 9, 39 and 44 are operating.

Bus routes 12, 43, 46, 47, 53, 56, 71, 73, 74, 78, 87, 95 and T-bus 81 are also running.

The other routes are currently not operating. The situation may change as the day progresses.

The action has been organised by the socialist trade union, which is protesting against the moratorium imposed on STIB/MIVB by the Brussels Government: no new staff may be recruited until at least the end of 2026.

The trade union is calling for renewed investment in staff, so that "the people of Brussels can count on a high-quality public service".