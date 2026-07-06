Brussels' Cinema Palace evacuated following smoke caused by car doing doughnuts

Illustration shows Cinema Palace. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Cinema Palace in Brussels city centre had to be evacuated on Sunday evening due to smoke and a strong odour caused by a car doing doughnuts, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade.

At around 20:20, the alarm went off in the cinema. The interior was filled with smoke and the smell of burning. The fire brigade then cleared the building.

The cause turned out to be a car doing doughnuts on Place Saint-Géry behind the cinema, said spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

Two command vehicles and three fire engines attended the scene.