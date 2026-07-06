Belgium v US: Where to watch the Red Devils in Brussels?

Belgian fans and supporters pictured during a football match. Credit: Emile Windal/Belga

Belgium's national football team, the Red Devils, will face the United States on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils will play the World Cup co-hosts at the Seattle Stadium, a match set to kickoff at 02:00 in Belgium.

The two national teams previously faced each other in a friendly match in March in Atlanta, US. The Red Devils walked away victorious from that match, winning the game 5-2.

The run-up to the match on Monday has involved high tensions, following FIFA's controversial decision to let US striker Folarin Balogun play against Belgium despite receiving a red card in a previous match.

Despite the controversy, fans in Belgium are set to cheer on the Red Devils as they play for a chance to progress in the championship.

The time of the match in Belgium means several establishments will not be showing the game amid concerns of noise disturbances or permit issues.

Fans who have been watching the Red Devils at the fan zones in Place Dumon, at Parc de Wolvendael, or at the football village in Watermael-Boitsfort will need to find a new location to support Belgium tonight, as the matches will not be shown due there, according to Bruzz.

Yet, there are still multiple spots in Brussels that will screen the match for fans in the capital.

Where to watch the match?

In the centre of the capital, minutes away from Grand Place, Red Devils supporters can meet up at the Irish pub O'reilly's to watch the match. The pub will be screening the game on multiple screens inside the establishment to make sure fans can watch the game from every angle across the pub.

Red Devils supporters can also catch the match at Plein Publiek BXL on Mont des Arts. The organisers of the so-called "Red Devils watchparty" have encouraged fans to arrive early, as space to watch the match will be limited.

Meanwhile, in Schaerbeek, the restaurant New Terdelt is welcoming football fans from 20:00 to grab a drink and enjoy the matchday atmosphere before and during the Red Devils game.

Fans in Uccle can head to the Royal Uccle Sport's clubhouse Volt, where the Red Devils' game will be shown on a giant indoor screen.

The match will also be shown at the Brussels bar Café Lava on a big screen, as confirmed by the owner to Bruzz.

According to the Dutch-speaking news outlet, the match between Belgium and the US will also be shown in Rue de Flandre, at the café-bar Roskam, at Chez Liza in Koekelberg, and at Café Den Hemel in Ganshoren.

For football fans interested in watching other World Cup matches, The Brussels Times put together an overview of spots across Brussels that are bringing the excitement on the pitch to screens in the Belgian capital.

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