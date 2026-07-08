Residents told to close windows as huge fire breaks out at recycling plant in north Brussels

The fire broke at a recycling plant in Haren. Credit: Brussels Fire Service

A fire broke out late on Wednesday morning at a recycling plant in Haren, emergency services have confirmed.

The blaze started in a 2,500-square-metre warehouse on Chaussée de Buda.

The site houses a company that recycles electrical and electronic equipment.

The fire has caused traffic congestion on nearby roads, particularly on Chaussée de Vilvorde, according to Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police.

A security perimeter has been set up around the site.

Residents in the area have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

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