Three people injured after being hit by a car in Molenbeek

The accident reportedly happened at the LionCity site in Molenbeek. Credit: Morgane Berger/Belga

Three people were injured after being hit by a car in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Tuesday afternoon, with one victim left in a critical condition.

The crash happened shortly after 16:00 on Rue d’Osseghem, although the exact circumstances remain unclear. According to Bruzz, the driver of the car "drove abruptly" into a pedestrian zone at the site of creative hub LionCity.

Brussels firefighters said they sent an ambulance and a mobile emergency and resuscitation unit to the scene before calling in a second ambulance for support.

All three victims were taken to hospital, according to Brussels-West police.

Two of those injured suffered minor injuries, while the third victim remains in a life-threatening condition.

The public prosecutor’s office confirmed to Bruzz that the driver of the car was arrested following the incident.