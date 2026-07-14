Belgian NGOs advocate for development aid in Brussels demonstration

Protest campaign by 11.11.11 and CNCD-11.11.11 and sector federations NGO Federatie and ACODEV on 14 July 2026, in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Timon Ramboer

Around 100 people gathered near the Arts-Loi junction in Brussels on Tuesday morning to call for renewed investment in development aid.

The protest took place following a call from several civil society organisations, including 11.11.11., CNCD-11.11.11. and Oxfam.

Belgian NGOs took part alongside partner organisations from other countries including India and the Philippines.

Demonstrators carried large portraits of people from different parts of the world, mainly from the Global South and from countries particularly affected by cuts to development co-operation budgets.

The organisers condemned budget cuts introduced in recent months by several Western countries, notably within the US aid programme USAID, as well as a reduction of more than 25% in Belgium’s federal development aid.

They said the trend was putting already vulnerable populations at greater risk.

Through the demonstration, the organisations aimed to draw the attention of federal budget negotiators and the government to the consequences of cuts to international co-operation.

They argued that investment should be increased rather than allowing further savings in the sector.

The protest remained peaceful, Belga news agency reported from the scene.

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