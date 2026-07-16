Major clean-up campaign at Brussels-Midi station underway

Illustration picture taken during a visit to the Brussels-Midi (Gare de Bruxelles-Midi - Station Brussel-Zuid) railway station to inspect the the deployment of soldiers in train and metro stations, Friday 03 April 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Brussels cleanliness agency and the municipality of Saint-Gilles are organising a major clean-up campaign in the vicinity of the Brussels-Midi station.

The campaign aims to improve cleanliness around the station, strengthen coordination between various partners and "better identify problem areas", Bruzz said.

"The work will involve sweeping, removing illegally dumped rubbish, manually cleaning hard-to-reach areas, emptying litter bins and cleaning drains," said State Secretary for Public Cleanliness Audrey Henry (MR).

The squares around Midi station will be cleaned up, as will Avenue Fonsny and Boulevard du Midi.

Additionally, the focus will be on the neighbourhood around Boulevard Jamar, place Bara, rue Bara, Place Victor Horta, Rue de France and Rue des Vétérinaires.

Clean-up campaigns

Several streets, including Rue de l'Argonne, Rue de Russie and Rue d'Angleterre, will be hosed down from 07:00.

Two lorries will be deployed to clear illegally dumped rubbish, along with four street sweepers.

Local residents have long complained about the state of cleanliness around the Midi station, and several clean-up campaigns have been held in the area in recent years. In the long term, however, these have consistently proved to have little effect.

For the Brussels Government, bringing a breath of fresh air to the station neighbourhood has been a priority from the outset.

On his very first day in office, on 16 February, Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) visited the Midi station as a political statement: under his government, this important gateway for Brussels residents, commuters, tourists and businesspeople must once again become safe and clean.

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