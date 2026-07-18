Roll up, roll up: The Foire du Midi is back – but Metro Line 3 is casting a shadow over the fun

Foire du Midi. Credit: Belga Image/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The scent of waffles, fries and croustillons once again fills Boulevard du Midi as the 146th edition of the Midi Fair opens this Saturday 18 July, kicking off five weeks of rides, games and family entertainment in the heart of Brussels.

Running until 23 August, Belgium's largest fair is expected to welcome more than one million visitors, with 123 attractions and stalls spread across a 1.6-kilometre route.

Held every summer since 1880, the fair has become one of Brussels' biggest annual events. In 2024, fairground culture, jointly championed by Belgium and France, was added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognising a tradition that has been passed down through generations of travelling showmen.

"A tradition that belongs to Brussels"

For Patrick De Corte, president of the Brussels Showmen's Union, the Midi Fair remains unlike any other. "As a Brussels native, I've always considered the Midi Fair an essential stop on the fairground circuit," he says to The Brussels Times. "It is one of Belgium's biggest fairs, ideally located in the city centre and perfectly connected by Brussels-Midi station, the metro, trams and buses."

Its location is one of the reasons for its enduring popularity, he explains. "People come from all over Belgium and even from abroad. They step off the train and they're already at the fair. The terraces, the snail vendors, the attractions... it all creates a unique atmosphere you don't find anywhere else."

The fair attracts visitors of all ages, from grandparents taking children on traditional merry-go-rounds to teenagers seeking thrill rides, while others simply come to enjoy the food stalls.

A family tradition spanning five generations

The fair is also deeply personal for De Corte. His family business dates back to 1892, and today his three children represent the fifth generation of the De Corte family working as showmen. "My son has now taken over because I'll soon be turning 70," he says. "I still help promote the fair, but it's time for the next generation."

He says the profession is unlike any other. "What I love most is meeting people. Every town has different customers, different neighbours and a different atmosphere. There's never any routine. And above all, you see happy people every day."

Metro works continue to cast a shadow

Despite the festive atmosphere, the ongoing Metro Line 3 construction works continue to affect the fair. Several attractions have been relocated to the Arts et Métiers area after years of disruption.

"The fair has been split in two, and it simply isn't as beautiful," De Corte says. "We were told the work would last three or four years. It's now been seven years. We hope we can return to our traditional layout next year."

He dismisses suggestions that the fair should move elsewhere, such as near the Atomium. "The Midi Fair has been here for 146 years. Why change? We know it works here."

New attractions and familiar favourites

This year's edition once again combines classic family attractions with adrenaline-filled rides. Among the highlights is the Royal Wheel, a fully enclosed Ferris wheel offering panoramic views over Brussels, including an accessible cabin for visitors with reduced mobility.

The event also features shooting galleries, children's rides, games of skill and dozens of food stalls serving traditional Belgian fairground favourites.

Belgian singer and songwriter Jean-Luc Fonck, frontman of Belgian band Sttellla, is this year's godfather. Together with the showmen, he has even created a playful slogan for the event: 'On ira tous tous tous à la Foire du Midi' (We’ll all, all, all go to the Midi Fair), referring to his hit song 'On ira tous à Torremolinos' (We’ll all go to Torremolinos).

A day dedicated to vulnerable children

One of the fair's longest-standing traditions will return on 12 August, when around 360 children living with illness, disabilities or difficult social circumstances will be invited to enjoy the fair free of charge.

The initiative, launched more than twenty years ago by De Corte together with child rights campaigner Jean-Denis Lejeune, allows children to enjoy unlimited rides and food for an afternoon.

"The showmen pay for everything themselves," De Corte says. "Seeing those children happy is the greatest reward."

Noise, safety and accessibility

This year, the City of Brussels has introduced reinforced noise management measures, limiting amplified sound to 90 decibels during the day and 75 decibels after 22:00, while equipping 31 attractions with sound monitoring devices.

Security has also been strengthened with a permanent police station on-site, additional patrols and a Red Cross first-aid post. Bicycles and e-scooters remain prohibited inside the fairgrounds.

Visitors arriving by car can once again benefit from a €5 flat-rate parking offer at the Porte de Hal Interparking, while the fair remains easily accessible by metro, tram, bus and train via Brussels-Midi station.

For De Corte, however, the real attraction has never changed. "The Midi Fair is part of Brussels' identity," he says. "It's a place where generations come together to make memories. That's why people keep coming back every summer."

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