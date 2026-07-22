Brussels Airport invest nearly €6 million in specialised fire engines

Aircraft flying over Brussels Airport in Zaventem by night. Credit: Belga

Brussels Airport has strengthened its airport fire service with four new specialist crash tenders and a driving simulator, in an investment of about €6 million.

The powerful firefighting vehicles replace five older engines that had reached the end of their service life.

Built by manufacturer Rosenbauer, the new crash tenders weigh 39 tonnes, can reach a top speed of 115km/h and are designed for rapid intervention on the tarmac.

Each vehicle can carry 12,500 litres of water, 1,500 litres of foam and 225kg of fire-extinguishing powder. Their roof-mounted water cannons can spray up to 5,200 litres a minute.

One of the vehicles is also fitted with a steel piercing spike, allowing extinguishing agents to be injected directly into an aircraft cabin or cargo hold.

The new tenders meet the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Alongside the vehicles, the airport has also bought a driving simulator with the same cab as the new crash tenders, allowing future drivers to train safely in realistic emergency scenarios.

Brussels Airport’s fire service has 150 staff working in shifts around the clock, providing medical assistance, responding to fire alarms and carrying out preventive interventions.

In the event of an incident on the tarmac, firefighters must reach the scene within three minutes, with at least three crash tenders deployed. To meet that target, the airport operates two fire stations on either side of the runways.

For emergencies inside airport buildings, including the terminal, the maximum response time is five minutes.

With the new additions, the airport fire service fleet now includes about 25 vehicles, among them six crash tenders, ladder trucks, pump appliances, an evacuation stair unit and a firefighting robot for hard-to-reach areas.

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