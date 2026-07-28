City of Brussels doubles fines in crackdown on illegal dumping and public urination

Rubbish bags on a Brussels street. Credit: Lauren Walker/The Brussels Times

The City of Brussels will tighten its crackdown on illegal dumping and other forms of anti-social behaviour from 1 August by sharply increasing several fines and charges.

Under the new tax regulation, proposed by the councillor for public cleanliness, Anas Ben Abdelmoumen (PS), the charge for standard illegal dumping will double from €500 to €1,000 per cubic metre.

For hazardous and construction waste, the rate will rise from €1,000 to €2,000 per cubic metre.

Unauthorised rubbish bags left on public streets will be charged at €400 per bag, up from €150.

Official rubbish bags or cardboard put out outside the permitted collection times will incur a charge of €200 per bag or per cubic metre.

The levy for illegal graffiti will also double, increasing from €500 to €1,000 per square metre.

Anyone caught urinating in public will face a charge of €400, up from €250.

According to Ben Abdelmoumen, the changes reflect rising waste treatment costs. In 2025, the City of Brussels spent €2 million on dealing with waste, including €600,000 to remove 1,891 tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish.

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