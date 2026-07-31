What to do in Brussels this weekend: 31 July - 2 August

Credit: The Brussels Times

While much of Brussels heads out on holiday, summer in the capital is far from over. From live jazz and contemporary art to outdoor theatre and family-friendly adventures, here are our favourite picks to make the most of the last weekend of July!

Music

Adam Hall & the Velvet Playboys, The Music Village, Friday 31 July

Kick off the weekend with an evening of jazz, rhythm and blues, as Adam Hall and the Velvet Playboys take to the stage at The Music Village.

The energetic group has earned a reputation for lively performances that keep audiences on their feet, with a programme that spans classics from the 40’s and 50’s alongside original music.

Find more information here.

Antoine Pierre Invites Chris Cheek, Toots Jazz Club, Until 2 August

One of New York City's most celebrated contemporary saxophonists, Chris Cheek, takes up residence at Toots Jazz Club this weekend.

He is joined by Belgian drummer Antoine Pierre and bassist Phil Donkin for a series of performances, bringing a lyrical and improvisational approach to jazz. Whether you're a longtime jazz fan or simply looking to discover one of Brussels' newest venues, this is an opportunity to see world-class performers in an intimate setting.

Find more information here.

2Much: Circle Park x Fabriek, Saturday 1 August

A 16-hour retro trance, Eurodance, and hard bounce party is taking place in the open-air Circle Park (Anderlecht) and its warehouse club next door, La Fabriek, a former factory.

It is organised by the collective La 2 Much, which describes its parties as a fun and inclusive evening that advocates good humour and 100% tolerance. Expect high-tempo beats and emotional vocal refrains which are guaranteed to take you back to the 1990s and the 2000s.

Find more information here.

Art & Culture

After the Encounter, Almine Rech, Ixelles, Until Saturday 1 August

This weekend marks the final chance to visit After the Encounter, Almine Rech's summer group exhibition, which explores the quiet moments, emotions and imagined worlds that shape everyday life.

Through a series of deeply personal paintings by artists Cece Philips, Christian Quin Newell, Christopher Hartmann, Chloe Wise, Amanda Wall, and Konrad Żukowski, the show invites visitors to reflect on the shared experiences that connect us, even in life's most ordinary encounters.

Find more information here.

Festival Bruxellons, Château du Karreveld, Sunday 2 August

Festival Bruxellons! continues this weekend with Un monde idéal, a French-language comedy by Nicolas Poiret and Sebastien Blanc.

The plot follows what begins as a wedding celebration and soon descends into chaos after an unexpected revelation, forcing a family to confront long-hidden truths. Performed in the open-air courtyard of Château du Karreveld, it's one of several productions taking to the stage as part of the annual summer festival.

Find more information here.

Family-Friendly Activities

Captain Calypso's Pirates, Children's Museum, Ixelles, Until Friday 31 July

This is the last chance for young adventurers to set sail with Captain Calypso at the Children's Museum, where an interactive pirate-themed experience invites families to solve puzzles, crack secret codes and search for hidden treasure.

Designed for children aged six to 10, the activity encourages teamwork and creativity as participants help recover the captain's lost riches before the exhibition closes at the end of July.

Find more information here.