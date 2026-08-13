Brussels for kids: What to do with your family this weekend – 15-16 August

The summer lull is officially over, with a sudden spurt in summer festivals to enjoy the last few weeks of the holidays. Many of these are free and easy to drop into for as long as you like, such as the Théâtres Nomades festival in the Bois de la Cambre or the urban drumming in the city centre.

Just outside of Brussels, Zaventem’s park opens up for kids’ activities and music while Zoet Water near Leuven has a circus act as part of its Assumption day celebration.

If you’re ready to head further afield, there’s a two-day festival at the Waterloo battleground site, including a very impressive looking zipline. You could also try a storytelling walk about Merlin the wizard, check out hot air balloons and drones, or get to see some draught horses.

Outdoor festivals

Festival Théâtres Nomades, Bois de la Cambre – Saturday & Sunday, 13:30-18:00

Street theatre takes over the Bois de la Cambre at the end of this week for the annual nomad festival of circus performances, creators, and social engaged organisations. There’s juggling, acrobatics, a flower-bedecked stilt walker, and a giant puppet elephant, alongside music, theatre, and storytelling.

The entire event is free and performances where language is required are in French. Some shows are aimed at teens and adults, but there’s an age rating clearly marked in the programme.

Artists and craftspeople sell their work and hold workshops, while organisations such as those active in working on human rights with the homeless explain what they do. There’s also food, with a strong emphasis on a good offer for vegetarians.

Organisers warn that there can be high demand for some performances and that spectators should come 20 minutes early to be sure of a place. Reservations are required only for a few shows on Saturday, such as Le Songe (a version of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream) at 19:00, Familie Gillis at 19:30, and Apollinaire Djouomou at 20:00.

Find more information here.

Percusounds, place de la Monnaie & place de la Bourse – Saturday & Sunday, 13:00-21:00

Central Brussels will be alive to the sound of drumming with an urban percussion festival this weekend. More than 300 drummers from around the world will be wandering the streets or tapping the beat from outside the Bourse and the La Monnaie opera building. There’s no charge for any of the concerts.

Find more information here.

Pop@Park festival, Mariadal park, Zaventem – Saturday, 11:00-00:00

Zaventem’s lush Mariadal park (which has plenty of natural shade) opens up for the annual Pop@Park concerts but it’s the free activities during the day that will interest most parents. Bouncy castles, bubbles, darts, face-painting, glitter tattoos, and a make-your-own-keyhanger workshop.

The bouncy castles are up from 11:00 until 18:00 and the other activities run from 13:00 to 17:00. The first concert of the evening, from the LikeMe Flemish TV show, may interest older kids from 17:00.

Find more information here.

Zoet Water Zomert, Oud-Heverlee – Saturday, 10:00-17:00

Oud-Heverlee celebrates Assumption day with a mass and procession before switching up a gear with music, street markets and other happenings. For children, the main event is as a circus and storytelling performance for little people over 5 years of age from 14:00.

Find more information here.

Heading south of the city

Waterloo battlefield festive family weekend – Saturday & Sunday

The Waterloo battlefield lion’s mound gets a massive zipline this weekend to whizz down 40 metres as part of a festival weekend for the site. There’ll be a climbing wall, bouncy castles, old-time games, and – since this is the location of a historic battle – some battlefield re-enactment and cannonball demonstrations. Adults pay €27 for entry, teens aged 10-17 years pay €15 and children under 10 have free admission.

Find more information here.

Merlin l’Enchanteur du Bois des Rêves, Ottignies – Sunday, 10:00, 11:30, 14:30 & 16:00

Explore the Bois des Rêves park and hear the tale of Merlin the wizard on a walk with musical interludes, spells, talking animals, and a mysterious sword. It’s in French for children from 5 years up. While entrance is free, you are asked to book a slot in advance. The event will also be repeated on 23 August.

Find more information here.

Festival des Ballons et des Ailes, Stade de Football, Le Roeulx –Sunday, 11:00-18:00

Hot air balloons, an air show, drones, drone football, kites and trampolines all await at Le Roeulx, about an hour south of Brussels. There will also be drumming performances, freestyle dance, giant butterflies, air acrobatics, and the usual face painting and food trucks for a very full day of events. Entry is free except for some activities for children, such as the kites and the trampoline.

Find more information here.

Brabant draught horse farm open day, Stal 't Bruggeveld, 1700 Sint-Ulriks-Kapelle (Dilbeek) – Sunday, 10:00-18:00

Discover the calm and remarkably strong Brabant draught horses at this horse breeder’s open day in Dilbeek. The horses are descended from the animals used to carry knights into battle and more recently bred for heavy farm work. There’ll be demonstrations, some activities for children, and drinks and snacks for visitors.

Find more information here.