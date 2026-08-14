Firefighter killed in gas explosions near Brussels Central, three others injured

Emergency services pictured on the site of an explosion at the Treurenberg in the city center of Brussels, Friday 14 August 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

A member of the Brussels fire service died in the explosions that took place on Friday at the Joint Settlement Board (GAR) building on Treurenberg in central Brussels, the Brussels Labour Inspectorate confirmed.

The building on Treurenberg was evacuated shortly before midday on Friday after a contractor struck a low-pressure gas pipe whilst carrying out work. Two explosions then occurred at around 13:30 while work was being carried out to repair the leak.

One firefighter was killed. Three people were also seriously injured in the explosions: two Sibelga employees and a second firefighter. The three victims were taken to various hospitals in Brussels with severe burns, said Valentina Marocchi, spokesperson for the Labour Inspectorate.

"The four people were injured simultaneously during the explosions," said Marocchi. "Three of them were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second firefighter had to be cut free, but has died."

According to various media reports, the drill bit that had caused the gas leak was still embedded in the wall, and a spark is thought to have been generated while removing it, which caused the explosions.

However, the Brussels Labour Inspectorate states that the exact cause of the explosions is not yet clear. "This is still being investigated; a fire investigator has been appointed for this purpose," said Marocchi. "A coroner has also been appointed to determine the exact cause of death of the victim and to examine the injured victims."

The fire expert is due to visit the site as early as Saturday, once the safety and stability of the building have been checked. In the meantime, work is still underway on Friday evening to repair the leak in the gas pipe.

Political reactions

Minister for the Interior Bernard Quintin had already responded to the sad news on social media.

"Deeply moved by the death of a firefighter following the events in Brussels. Words fail me," he said. "My sincere condolences go out to his loved ones and to the wider fire service family. My thoughts are with the victims. Thank you to all the emergency services for their dedication."

The minister had also arrived at the scene during the afternoon to support the emergency services and assess the seriousness of the incident.

In a statement on Instagram, the Mayor of the City of Brussels Philippe Close (PS) spoke of a "tragedy" that unfolded in Brussels.

"A Brussels firefighter, a member of our public services, lost his life while trying to protect the lives of others," he said. "Our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones and his colleagues."

"We are also thinking of all those injured – including the second firefighter, who remains in hospital – and the two employees of the intermunicipal company Sibelga who, together with their colleague, did everything they could to prevent this serious gas leak from claiming any more victims," Close said.

"The City of Brussels would like to thank everyone who sprang into action today, sometimes at the risk of their own lives. The fire service, the Sibelga staff, the police, the doctors, the nurses, the various officials responsible for prevention and the Civil Protection staff," he continued. "All these public service workers deserve our deepest respect. Their courage and dedication touch us deeply."

Federal Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) also reacted to the tragic incident. "A firefighter lost his life today whilst courageously serving others. My thoughts are with his family, friends and all his colleagues who must come to terms with this terrible loss."

"This tragedy reminds us that our emergency services personnel are on standby day and night to help others, often at the risk of their own lives. Our respect and gratitude for their dedication know no bounds," she said.

The socialist trade union ACOD Brussels Fire Brigade said it was in mourning. "It is with immense sadness that we have learnt of the death of our colleague, as a result of an explosion during an operation. Our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones, his colleagues and everyone affected by this tragedy."

"We also express our full support for our injured colleague and for the Sibelga staff who were injured during the operation. Rest in peace, comrade," they said.

The Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone also issued a statement via social media. "Our police force extends its sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the firefighter who lost his life whilst on duty, and wishes the injured firefighters a speedy recovery," they said.

"Our hearts go out to the Brussels Fire Brigade and we send them our full support during these difficult times," they added.