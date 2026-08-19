Greening of Brussels EU quarter starts with redevelopment of historic street

Credit: Office of Anaïs Maes

As part of the masterplan for greening the European Quarter, work officially began on the redevelopment of Rue Guimard, the historic thoroughfare between Brussels' Royal Park and Square Frère-Orban.

The City of Brussels began the redevelopment of Rue Guimard in early August and will last several months, announced councillor for Urban Development Anaïs Maes (Vooruit)

"We are doing away with a layout that is currently dominated by tarmac and car parks. The existing trees will be given more space, there will be more greenery, and the street will become more pleasant for pedestrians and cyclists," Maes said.

The street is an important connection between Brussels' city centre and the Leopold district.

More space

With Rue Guimard, the City of Brussels is putting its Master Plan for the greening of the European Quarter into practice on the ground.

All but one of the 35 existing trees – a dead one – will be retained and given considerably more space for their roots.

There will be 1,000 m² of additional space for greenery and water infiltration, supplemented by three new standard trees and additional planting. Additionally, 30 bicycle racks will be installed.

The street's layout will undergo a thorough transformation as well: the 85 perpendicular parking spaces will make way for parallel parking, allowing the footpaths to be widened and creating space for fully-fledged green areas.

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