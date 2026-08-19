Two cars on fire in broad daylight in Saint-Gilles

Two cars were on fire in Saint-Gilles on Tuesday afternoon, Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw confirmed on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Rue Vanderschrick at around 16:00 on Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, two cars were already ablaze. They brought the fire under control and extinguished it.
A third vehicle was damaged, along with a shutter on a nearby home. However, the fire did not spread to the building.
No one was injured in the incident.
The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.