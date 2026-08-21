What to do in Brussels this weekend: 21 - 23 August

Credit: The Brussels Times

As French-speakers in Brussels are gearing up for another school year from next week, the final weekend of the summer holidays is shaping up to be a good one, with activities and events as residents gradually return to the city.

From the annual dance festival to an Indian food festivities, here's what's happening in Brussels this weekend.

Out and about

Brocante 3 Tilleuls, Watermael-Boitsfort, 23 August

The municipality of Watermael-Boitsfort is organising its traditional flea market in the 3 Tilleuls neighbourhood on Sunday. Visitors can stroll past the stalls and negotiate second-hand items, and maybe even find the "missing piece" of their collection.

What's more, the local shops have some surprises in store, including food trucks and on-site entertainment!

Find more information here.

Brussels Dance Festival, various locations, until Sunday 23 August

Brussels once again transformed into the capital of dance for ten days this month, bringing to life Place de la Bourse and Place De Brouckère in the city centre as part of the wider annual Plaisirs d'Été programme.

From classical ballet and Irish dancing to Bollywood, hip-hop, salsa and rumba, there is something for everyone. The festival kicked off last week at De Brouckère with a free salsa workshop, and is now going into the final weekend.

Find more information here.

Festival season!

Indian Food Festival, Parc du Cinquantenaire, 22 and 23 August

Get ready to spice up your summer! The Indian Food Festival is back for a landmark year as it celebrates a decade of bringing the soul of India to the heart of Europe. For the tenth time, it will be an unforgettable weekend of sensory delights.

From sizzling street food to regional delicacies, visitors are sure to get the best of Indian cuisine. For the anniversary edition, there will also be exclusive stall, surprise celebrations, live performances and interactive workshops.

Find more information here.

Berchem Summer Festival, Parvis de Sainte-Agathe, until 22 August

This summer, the Parvis de Sainte-Agathe in the municipality of Berchem is being transformed into an open-air stage! Brand new this year, the festival features concerts and shows to suit all tastes and all ages.

From a festive brass band to dance, wellness tai chi, rock, blues, funk and contemporary music, Berchem has something for everyone. Access is free, and no reservations are needed.

Find more information here.

Last chance!

Hide & Seek Festival 2026, various locations across Brussels, until 22 September

Every summer, Hide & Seek turns Brussels into a musical treasure hunt as concerts fill the city's most unexpected, iconic and rarely accessible spaces such as a tram depot, the Council of State ballroom or a Buddhist centre.

Across six days, 11 concerts and more than 40 Belgian and international artists, traditional and world music from across the globe will resonate through spaces full of history and character.

Find more information here.