Two possible suspects arrested in shootings Brussels

A building at a crossroad betwen Chaussee de Forest and Rue Gustave Defnet pictured after shots were fired, Sunday 23 August 2026, in Saint-Gilles. Credit: Belga/Mateuzs Kukulka

Police in Saint-Gilles arrested two people overnight who may be linked to one or more of the recent shootings in Brussels, and seized two military-grade weapons, two handguns and other items.

According to Brussels Midi police, officers received a call at about 02:20 about possibly armed individuals on Place Jacques Franck in Sint-Gillis. Two suspects were traced and taken into custody shortly afterwards.

During an initial search in the immediate area, officers found two military-grade weapons, two handguns, two electric scooters and a magazine for a firearm. The magazine was found on one of the scooters. Police said the investigation is continuing to determine whether the suspects were involved in the recent shootings.

Several shooting incidents have been reported in recent days across the South police zone, which covers Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest.

On Friday night, the police station in Rue de Demosthenes in Anderlecht came under fire from a military-grade weapon. On Saturday evening, a man was shot in the leg.

On Sunday morning, shots were fired again near Chaussée de Forest, close to Porte de Hal. One bullet hit the window of a home, but the woman inside, who was still in bed, was not injured.

Another person was injured during a further shooting in the same area on the night from Sunday to Monday.

On Monday evening, about 40 shots were fired at the junction of Gustave Rue de Defnet and Rue de Montenegro. No one was injured, but customers in a pizzeria had to take cover.

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