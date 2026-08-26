City of Brussels Mayor accused of conflict of interest over casino concession

City of Brussel mayor Philippe Close. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

City of Brussels councillor Benoit Hellingson filed on Monday a formal report alleging a possible breach of the code of conduct and ethics against City of Brussels Mayor Philippe Close over the capital’s casino concession.

Hellings (Ecolo) accuses Close (PS) of failing to step aside in mid-July when the city executive decided to grant the casino concession to Napoleon Games rather than the current operator, Viage.

According to Le Soir and L’Echo, Napoleon Games is a major sponsor of Anderlecht football club, where Close sits as an independent director. Hellings says this amounts to a conflict of interest.

Close has declined to comment on the matter, while denying that any conflict of interest exists.

In its bid for the casino concession, Napoleon Games said it intended to rely on commercial partners, including Anderlecht, to increase its brand visibility and support its ambitions for the Brussels casino, as reported by Le Soir and L’Echo.

Contacted afterwards, Napoleon Games declined to comment. Viage also did not comment.

Anderlecht said it had neither been involved nor consulted in relation to the dossier.

Viage, the current operator, has lodged an application with the Council of State seeking an emergency suspension of the decision. A ruling is expected this week.

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