Iconic restaurant tram returns to takes you on a scenic route through Brussels

Credit: Visit.Brussels

The 'Tram Experience' is returning to Brussels on Friday 28 August, with gastronomic menus served on a scenic tram ride throughout the Belgian capital.

The menus for this new season will be created by some of the biggest names in Belgian gastronomy, as well as mark 100 years of Belgium's iconic restaurant Comme Chez Soi.

"Whether as a couple, a group of four or a larger party, guests are served a menu created by a renowned chef while touring the capital’s most beautiful neighbourhoods," the press release reads.

Building on the Tram Experience's popularity, this year visitors will also be able to enjoy a new lunch package designed especially for large groups looking to book the whole tram for a private event.

The season will be opened by chef David-Alexandre Bruno from Brussels, who earned the title of Young Chef of the Year 2026 for Brussels in the latest edition of the Gault & Millau guide. He has devised the menu that will be served on board the tram until 11 October.

Other renowned chefs have been announced. Olly Ceulenaere, from Michelin-starred Ghent restaurant Publiek, will be designing the menu to be served from 2 February to 21 March.

From 23 March to 9 May, the spotlight turns to Ricarda Grommes, head chef at another Michelin-starred establishment, the highly acclaimed Quadras in Saint-Vith. Famous for her creativity, which draws on influences from a wide range of sources, she will be serving up cuisine as inspired as it is innovative.

Additionally, the months of December and January will mark the 100th anniversary of Michelin-starred restaurant Comme Chez Soi – a true institution on the Brussels gastronomic scene. The restaurant on Place Rouppe has held Michelin stars without interruption for over 70 years.

To celebrate this exceptional anniversary, Pierre Wynants – often called the godfather of Belgian gastronomy – will join forces with his son-in-law and current head chef, Lionel Rigolet, as well as his grandson and future head chef, Loïc Rigolet, to create a unique festive menu.

New lunch menus

Every year, the Tram Experience serves around 8,500 guests. In light of the concept's growing success, an additional set menu will now be available on weekdays from this season.

In addition to the 6- or 7-course dinner menus, a 4-course lunch menu is being introduced. However, this option is only available for large groups booking the entire tram for private use.

All menus are prepared onboard by Thibault Granville (Taste Great) and his team.

It is also possible to book the entire tram (36 seats) or a single carriage (16 or 20 seats) for an event or a team-building activity. Bookings via the website.

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