Two Brussels police officers injured during drug-related arrest in Matonge

Screenshots of the video circulating on the net showing the violent altercation.

Two police officers were injured during a confrontation involving around 30 people in Brussels' Matonge district on Tuesday, after a crowd allegedly attempted to prevent officers from checking a man suspected of drug trafficking.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon of 1 September near the Galerie Matonge in Ixelles, according to a statement from the Brussels Capital-Ixelles police zone.

A team of bicycle officers had approached a man suspected of drug trafficking when he allegedly refused to comply with the check. Police said around 30 people then attempted to obstruct the officers, while the man encouraged the crowd to riot.

Reinforcements were called to the scene and police said the situation was quickly brought under control.

The man, who police said was already known to them for drug trafficking-related offences, then became "extremely violent" towards officers during his arrest, according to the officers.

Two police officers were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. One was declared unfit for work for nine days.

Following questioning, the suspect was referred to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, which requested that an investigating judge be appointed to the case.

After examining the case, the investigating judge issued an arrest warrant against the man.

Police added that the suspect was also in breach of Belgian immigration legislation and that the Immigration Office had been informed.

Videos of the confrontation circulating online show several officers attempting to carry out the intervention as a large group gathers around them.

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