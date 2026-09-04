What to expect when BRIFF returns to Brussels this Friday

Credit: Briff.be

The ninth annual Brussels International Film Festival (BRIFF) begins this Friday, bringing international premieres, Belgian productions and films from emerging European directors to cinemas across the city.

BRIFF will run for nine days from Friday 4 September to Saturday 12 September, with screenings primarily showing at UGC De Brouckère, Cinéma Galeries and Cinéma Palace.

Festivities will begin with a showing of Notre Salut, a new film from Belgian director Emmanuel Marre. The Belgium-France production was awarded Best Screenplay at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and will now have its Belgian premiere.

Tickets are available online and through the festival’s partner cinemas. A standard festival pass costs €55. The pass will give you access to the festival’s screenings, excluding the opening and closing ceremonies. Premium passes have sold out.

You can also purchase tickets for specific screenings, with prices depending on the cinema and screening.

Find more information here.

Competitions

The festival’s programme is divided into several sections, including an International Competition featuring Belgian premieres, a National Competition dedicated to Belgian cinema, and Directors Week, which highlights emerging European filmmakers.

International

The International Competition includes films from Austria, Germany, Palestine, Algeria, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and the United Kingdom. The selection includes a range of dramas and independent productions, several of which will receive their Belgian premieres during the festival.

National Competition

The National Competition focuses on Belgian cinema, bringing together films that represent the diversity of the country’s current film production. The competition will open with Radio Bonheur, directed by Valéry Rosier, on Saturday 5 September at Cinéma Palace.

Directors’ Week

Directors’ Week focuses on emerging European filmmakers and gives a platform to directors whose work represents new approaches to contemporary cinema. This section intends to highlight young filmmakers and introduce audiences to new voices from across Europe.

Youth and families

BRIFF also has a programme aimed at younger audiences and families, with age-appropriate screenings and activities designed to introduce children and young people to cinema. The programme will include creative workshops, casting sessions, introductions to film criticism and opportunities to learn about filmmaking and working with cameras.

At the end of the festival, multiple juries will judge all of the films in each category. A select few films from each category will then be recognised and receive an award with prizes including cash, promotional support and other forms of recognition for the filmmakers.

Find more information here.

Other activities

Alongside the film screenings, BRIFF will also host several events throughout the festival, including concerts and masterclasses.

The festival will also organise free open-air screenings at Mont des Arts, while the BRIFF Village will offer additional activities and entertainment for visitors. Events aimed at youth, like a film criticism workshop, will also take place.

Find more information here.