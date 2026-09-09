Six new traditional Belgian restaurants awarded 'Brusselicious' label

Credit: Volle Gas/visit.brussels

Six new restaurants have been awarded the Brusselicious quality label, which recognises Brussels establishments serving traditional Belgian cuisine.

The six new ones join the nearly 40 other restaurants in the Brussels-Capital Region that already hold the label.

Rewarded by an external panel, around 40 restaurants across Brussels have been proudly displaying the 'Brusselicious' label in their windows. This recognition is accompanied by increased visibility on the brusselicious.brussels website and other visit.brussels communication channels.

Now, six new restaurants have been added to the list, to reflect the "vibrancy of Brussels’ culinary scene".

These include iconic venues such as Volle Gas in Ixelles, De Hoef 1627 in Uccle and the BRYC (Brussels Royal Yacht Club), situated along the canal in Laeken. These pillars of the capital's gastronomic scene are joined by newer establishments La Pierre Bleue in the Ilôt Sacré, Journal in Woluwé-Saint-Pierre and Moutarde in Ixelles.

All were visited by food journalists from an independent jury. The restaurants, which serve traditional Belgian dishes, were assessed according to various criteria, such as quality, authenticity, the origin and freshness of the ingredients, culinary technique, the restaurant's Belgian character, and value for money.