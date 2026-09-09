Working from home remains norm after Covid-19 crisis in Brussels

Credit: Unsplash/Bruno Emmanuelle

Working from home and hybrid work have become the lasting norm in the Brussels-Capital Region since the Covid-19 crisis, reported the Brussels Institute for Statistics and Analysis (BISA).

More than one in two residents and commuters in Brussels occasionally worked from home in 2025.

According to BISA's research, in 2019, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, only a quarter of residents and commuters worked from home for at least one hour per month.

When the pandemic broke out in 2020 and the virus spread across Belgium, it led to a significant increase in working from home across the country. This peaked in 2021, when over 60% of Brussels workers worked from home.

Since then, the figure has hardly declined. In 2025, 55% of employees work from home, more than half.

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Additionally, intensive working from home – working from home for at least half of total working time – has increased tenfold. A quarter of Brussels residents and commuters work from home for at least half of their total working hours, compared to just 2% before the pandemic in 2019.

Conversely, occasional home working has seen little change. Permanent work-from-home remains extremely rare. Notably, 62% of commuters occasionally work from home, compared to 47% of residents in Brussels in 2025.

Commuters have always worked more from home, even before the crisis. This difference between commuters and residents is especially evident in intensive work-from-home, according to BISA.

"Before the crisis, this practice was rare among both commuters and residents. After the crisis, nearly one-third of commuters work intensively from home (32% in 2025), compared to 18% of residents," the report said.